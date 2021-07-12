SecretLab’s Titan Evo chair claims to offer more comfort, features, and magnets

SecretLab’s new line of 2022 gaming chairs have a renewed focus on packing in more features without significantly boosting the price. It’s also making it easier to decide which one to buy. Instead of offering both the Titan and Omega chairs, it’s cramming the best aspects of each into a single model called the Titan Evo. SecretLab told The Verge that it’ll launch the Titan Evo in mid-July starting at about $20 or $30 more than the small-sized Omega chair, which is currently selling for $359.

The company is offering the Titan Evo in small, regular, and extra-large sizes. And no matter the size you choose, it’ll come with the same new comfort and cosmetic features. It revamped the seat base to offer thigh support, and there’s a new knob on the left side of the chair that tweaks its new and improved “L-ADAPT” lumbar support system.

Following SecretLab’s recent obsession with magnets in the Magnus desk, the Titan Evo has replaceable magnetic arm rests. You’ll be able to upgrade with more materials in the future, including Technogel. There are more magnets! The pillow that comes with each Titan Evo chair attaches to the chair magnetically. SecretLab emphasized that it was challenging to develop strong magnets in a pillow that didn’t impact its softness, or put wear on the chair over time.

The company is offering the Titan Evo in two new colors available with its hybrid polyurethane (PU) leatherette material: royal and ash, which are a blue and gray color, respectively. SecretLab says it has improved that material, as well as its SoftWeave weaving technique, to be more durable. It claims that its PU leatherette is 12 times more durable than standard PU leatherette. Also, it uses a new weaving technique to bring color gradients to what SecretLab is calling SoftWeave Plus fabric, which it claims has a 3.5x improvement in strength.