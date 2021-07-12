ESPN Plus is getting its second price hike of 2021

ESPN Plus monthly and annual subscription costs will go up beginning August 13th, the second price increase for the service in 2021. The new price hike has made the service’s annual plan increase by about $20 this year alone.

A spokesperson for ESPN Plus confirmed to The Verge that the service will hike from $6 to $7, while the annual cost will jump from $60 to $70. Notably, there will be no price increase to the Disney bundle, which costs $13 and includes sister services Disney+ and Hulu. There will also be no change in the cost of UFC pay-per-view.

Disney Plus and ESPN Plus have both gotten price increases in 2021. The sports streaming service’s annual subscription cost increased to $60 per year from $50 in January. The company attributed the most recent price increase to increased value to consumers, specifically citing its live sports coverage, original programming, and expanded editorial analysis from industry experts. The service reported having nearly 14 million subscribers as of April.

Disney’s marquee streaming service, meanwhile, also got a little pricier in 2021. In March, Disney Plus increased to $8 per month or $80 annually, arguably still a fantastic value for the quality of content being produced and certainly accounting for the fact that Disney’s new releases typically arrive on the service at no additional cost a few months after their Premier Access debuts. Black Widow, for example, will be free to stream on the service beginning October 6th.