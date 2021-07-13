Google launches its Workspace tier for individuals in five countries

Google Workspace Individual, the company’s Workspace plan designed to give one-person businesses access to some premium features in the software suite, is now available in five countries (via 9to5Google).

With Workspace Individual, you’ll be able to host group meetings in Google Meet for longer than 60 minutes on a computer as well as record Meet calls and use noise cancellation. Workspace Individual also makes it easy to let others schedule time on your Google Calendar, thanks to shareable booking pages. And professional and customizable email layouts in Gmail are “coming soon” to the Workspace tier.

Workspace Individual is available if you live in Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and the US, according to a Google support doc, and you can try it out now at no cost with a 14-day free trial. When it comes time to pay, the plan typically costs $9.99 per month, but through January 2022, Google is knocking $2 off the monthly price, meaning you’ll pay $7.99 per month instead.