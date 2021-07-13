Apple just launched an official $99 MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 lineup

Apple has launched the MagSafe Battery Pack for its iPhone 12 lineup. One of the magnetic batteries costs $99, and you can order one right now from Apple’s website. For me, the website is showing delivery between July 22nd and July 26th.

Apple has released battery cases for iPhones in the past, but the new pack attaches to the iPhone 12 phones thanks to embedded magnets. And it will work with all four of the phones in the iPhone 12 family — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 11 battery cases had a physical camera shortcut button, since this accessory is just an attachable pack, that means it doesn’t come with any other features for your phone besides giving you some extra juice. But if it works like the MagSafe wireless charger, you might also be able to use the pack to top up your AirPods or other devices that support Qi wireless charging.

Apple says the pack charges with up to 5W of power, so it won’t be the fastest way to charge your phone. In a support page, Apple also says the battery requires iOS 14.7 — a software update that’s not out yet. Since Apple’s website is showing delivery times for the battery pack for as early as July 22nd, it seems like that update will be out soon to support it.

Apple also offers a wallet that can stick magnetically onto the back of your phone.

Update July 13th, 1:14PM ET: Added details of charging speed and that the pack requires iOS 14.7.