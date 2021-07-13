Instagram launches Security Checkup for people whose accounts have been hacked

Instagram introduced a new security check today for any people whose accounts have been hacked before. People with previously compromised accounts will see a prompt when they log in asking if they want to start a security checkup. The feature walks users through security steps, including confirming other accounts that share login information, reviewing login activity, and keeping recovery contact information updated.

Instagram is also planning to add support for two-factor authentication through WhatsApp, in addition to its current options of phone numbers and authenticator apps.

Instagram says there’s been an uptick in accounts claiming to be Instagram in direct messages to get people to share their passwords. Instagram only sends emails, and you can check to see if an email’s authentic by looking at the “Emails from Instagram” tab in settings.

The streamlined security feature is rolling out in the middle of a recent wave of password reset emails that have been cluttering some people’s inboxes. The emails are legitimately from Instagram and are likely from bots trying to access a bunch of accounts at once. They’re annoying if you get several of them at a time, but they don’t mean your account has been hacked.