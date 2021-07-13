Twitter will let you change who can reply to a tweet after you post it

Twitter is rolling out the ability to let you change who can reply to a tweet after you have posted it, the company announced Tuesday. You could already limit who replied to your tweets thanks to a feature rolled out widely in August, but you had to set that preference while writing the tweet — with this update, you can change who can reply at a later time, which could be a helpful way to reduce harassment. The feature will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web.

To change who can reply, click or tap the three-dot menu on a tweet and look for the option in the menu that appears. You can make it so that everyone can reply, only people you follow can reply, or only people you mention in your tweet can reply.

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

The feature is the latest example of how Twitter is working to give users more control over who can interact with what they post. On July 1st, Twitter showed off some ideas it’s considering that would give users further control, such as the ability to tweet to “Trusted Friends,” and a way to tweet from different “facets” of your online personality, such as your work self and your joke-y self.