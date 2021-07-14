Amazon is crowdfunding these Diane von Furstenberg Echo Dots

Amazon is launching the next line of products for its Build It crowdfunding platform. The company has collaborated with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on a range of Echo Dot smart speakers that’ll only go on sale if enough people pre-order them within 30 days.

That’s by no means a given. Amazon launched the Build It program earlier this year with three Alexa-powered devices — a nutrition scale, a cuckoo clock, and a sticky note printer — and only the last of those reached its goal in time. Amazon currently estimates that the Smart Sticky Note Printer will ship between July and September, but if you didn’t get in on the Build It campaign, you can’t pre-order it right now.

The Echo Dot x Diane von Furstenberg range comes in three variations: Midnight Kiss, Ikat, and Twigs. They all have a “special promo price” of $59.99 each, which is $10 more than a regular fourth-gen Dot or the same price as the cute panda and tiger Kids Edition model.

Here’s the full collection:

Amazon isn’t saying exactly how many people will need to order each model for it to actually get built, but the deadline is August 13th. You’ll only be charged if and when the products ship out.