Netflix Kids’ new Top 10 row makes content discovery a little easier

Netflix is launching two new tools this week that should help make finding age-appropriate content a little easier to discover within the kids version of its streaming service.

Today, Netflix is introducing a new Top 10 row for age-restricted profiles, borrowing one of the most useful tools for discovery from the adult version of the service. Netflix’s existing top 10 tool works by surfacing the most popular titles on the service, often new and original titles, which can make finding something to stream a lot less of a headache. Launching in 93 countries, the row will be updated daily and will feature both shows and movies with the regional equivalent of a PG and below rating. Additionally, titles that make the cut will display a “Top 10” badge across Netflix when they’ve made the cut.

The company said the new top 10 section will appear across TV apps, web, and mobile (iOS and Android), a notable exception being Apple TV. A spokesperson for Netflix told The Verge that support will also not be included on some older devices.

Separately, Netflix is also introducing a biweekly Kids Recap Email that will launch Friday. The email, sent to account holders with at least one kids’ profile set up, will cover tips for using the platform’s features, offer insight about the kind of content being watched on kids profiles, and will recommend similar content based on viewing history.

The new features arrive as Netflix continues to invest in its children's programming. The company announced Tuesday it had partnered with Moonbug Entertainment on new series and specials based on characters from the popular animated CoComelon and Little Baby Bum properties that would begin streaming in 2022.

Heather Tilert, Netflix’s director of original animation for preschool viewers, said in a statement that the company was “thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”