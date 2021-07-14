Loki: the latest news and reviews for the Marvel show on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is quickly becoming an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through shows like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the streaming service has been able to tell longer-form stories outside of the blockbuster superhero movies. The latest such show is Loki, which sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the trickster god in a time-traveling sci-fi whodunnit. Here you’ll find the latest news about the show as well as analyses, cast interviews, and even the occasional gadget review.
May 5, 2021, 12:36pm EDT
July 14
Loki’s first season is the best of Marvel without the baggage
The most standalone MCU series yet
July 14
TVA TemPad review: who needs TikTok when you can control time and space?
Loki’s signature gadget, reviewed
July 14
Loki finale confirms second season
‘Loki will return in season 2’
July 13
How Loki built a different reality with retro hardware
Production designer Kasra Farahani explains the show’s distinct look
June 10
Loki director Kate Herron says the show is a ‘big love letter to sci-fi’
How Hitchhiker’s Guide and the Game Boy Camera influenced Marvel’s latest show
June 9
We spoke to Tom Hiddleston about Loki, PowerPoint presentations, and the nature of free will
A brief chat with the star of Marvel’s latest streaming series
June 8
Loki’s first two episodes are a blast
A promising start for the trickster’s debut on Disney Plus
June 7
Loki is a chance for Disney Plus to escape the shadow of Marvel blockbusters
Can Marvel’s God of Mischief carry his own spinoff?
May 5
Loki’s show is coming out two days earlier, in the spirit of the trickster god
‘Wednesdays are the new Fridays’