A new website makes it really easy to turn Twitch clips into TikToks

Logitech-owned Streamlabs, maker of the popular livestreaming app Streamlabs OBS, is releasing a new tool today called Crossclip that lets you take your favorite Twitch clips and turn them into social videos formatted for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.

The tool is free for anyone to use on the Crossclip website. It has some smart features that let you quickly generate a shareable video that highlights both the streamer and the game they’re playing. A video for TikTok, for example, might show the streamer on top and their game cropped beneath them in a vertical format.

I’ve been playing around with Crossclip for a couple of days, and I’ve found it really easy to use. It could be a very useful tool that lets streamers quickly turn a big moment on their stream into something they can share on other platforms — an important tool for expanding their audience beyond Twitch. Since anybody can use it based on any clip, though, that also means a casual viewer could make a video of a streamer that goes viral on their own social media, which the streamer themself may not want.

You can start making a video by submitting a link to a clip on Twitch or uploading a file from your computer. You’re then taken to an editing interface (seen in the image at the top of this post), where you’re able to choose different focus areas from your Twitch clip to be output in a vertical video for TikTok, a widescreen video for YouTube, or a square for Instagram. There are also some additional options like different preset layouts for your video like a picture-in-picture mode.

The app is free to use, but Streamlabs offers more editing options with a premium Crossclip Pro subscription, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. It includes the ability to remove Crossclip’s watermark and outro that are baked into each video.

Once you’re happy with your clip, hit the compile button. With the free version, the video compiles at 30fps and 720p, but with a Pro subscription, you can compile it at 60fps and 1080p. When the video is ready, Crossclip will send you an email so you can download the video and share it on social media. And if you download the Crossclip app on iOS and log in, your created clips will show up in the app, and you can share them to social networks from there if you prefer.

As streamers continue to work to expand beyond just what they can share on Twitch so they can get noticed, Crossclip could be a valuable tool to take a highlight and more easily share it with the world with just a couple of minutes of work.