Preorders for the new OLED Nintendo Switch will start at 3PM ET / 12PM PT today

Preorders for Nintendo’s new OLED Switch model will start today, July 15th, at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, the company announced today. The console is set to be released on October 8th for $350, a $50 price increase over the standard Switch model. Nintendo isn’t offering any specific details, directing customers to check with stores directly for how they’ll be handling preorders.

The Verge will have a complete guide to preordering an OLED Switch soon, so check back later today to find out how Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more are handling preorders for the popular new console.

The OLED Switch, as the name implies, is largely focused on upgrading the display of the original Switch, swapping the 6.2-inch LCD out for a brighter, richer 7-inch OLED panel. Resolution, RAM, CPU, and even the physical dimensions of the console are the same as the original model, however. Despite the rumors, the OLED Switch doesn’t offer any “Switch Pro”-style upgrades for a more powerful console.

Also new is a redesigned kickstand (which spans the entire device and looks to be a notable improvement on the original’s flimsy stand), “enhanced audio” for the built-in speakers, and a new dock that adds an integrated ethernet port.

Snagging a new console is a tricky business these days, as anyone who has tried to buy a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X in the past few months can attest to, with bots, scalpers, and the sheer demand of thousands of customers all trying to snap up a limited number of consoles. And if demand is anywhere near as high for the OLED Switch, you’ll probably need a healthy dose of luck to snag one when preorders open later today.