Facebook’s payment system extends to online retailers in August

Online shoppers will eventually see another option listed next to the usual payment methods, now that Facebook Pay will expand beyond the company’s own platforms. Not long after credit card companies dropped out of its Libra cryptocurrency project, Facebook launched its payments system for use across the main site, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Now, just like Google’s stored cards, PayPal integrations, Amazon Pay, and others, Facebook Pay is opening itself up for use in transactions with participating retailers. Shopify merchants are first in line to add the system on their sites, with others to follow after it launches in August. Interested merchants can sign up here.

Of course, this isn’t just an easier way for retailers to get paid with cards customers have already stored in their Facebook profiles, it’s also a way to get even more data into Facebook. The announcement points to this privacy page for Facebook Pay, which clearly states: