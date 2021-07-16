Vergecast: the state of MagSafe, Valve’s Steam Deck, and billionaires in space

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on the show, Nilay and Dieter bring back Verge managing editor Alex Cranz to discuss the announcement of Valve’s gaming handheld the Steam Deck, Netflix’s dive into gaming, Apple iPhone 13 rumors, the state of MagSafe, and, of course, the growing number of billionaires in space.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

