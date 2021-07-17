Tesla Full Self Driving subscriptions are now available for $199 a month

Tesla has started offering a monthly subscription for its Full Self Driving package for $199 per month (h/t Electrek). Tesla owners who bought the since-discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package can get the FSD subscription for $99 per month, according to Tesla’s support page. Until now the automaker had sold its FSD package for a one-time fee of $10,000, but the monthly subscription lets users test-drive (literally) the FSD features without a long-term commitment. Tesla owners can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time, according to the terms on the Tesla website.

Only Teslas that have the FSD computer hardware 3.0 (HW3) or above plus either Basic or Enhanced Autopilot configurations are eligible to subscribe to FSD; other owners can purchase a hardware upgrade for $1,500 to make their vehicles FSD-ready.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been promising a subscription option for FSD for a few years now. Tesla finally began sending out over-the-air software updates for the beta of version 9 of FSD earlier this month. As a reminder, the FSD software does not enable a Tesla vehicle to drive itself without input from the driver.

An owner shared a notice they had received from Tesla with CNBC, which said the FSD subscription included “features like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.” The notice also stated that “the currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”