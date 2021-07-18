New Trailers: Sweet Girl, Reservation Dogs, Flee, What We Do in the Shadows, and more

Season one of Loki is a wrap and while I know not everyone loved the finale, the show is my favorite of the Marvel/Disney streaming series so far. That’s due mostly to Tom Hiddleston’s fascinating performance as the title character, once a villain who’s evolved into... someone else, not quite sure who yet. Plenty of storylines to pick up in Loki season two (yay).

And a reminder it’s Ted Lasso week; season two arrives on Apple TV Plus July 23rd. In the media buzz leading up to the new season, there has been some evidence that Ted and creator Jason Sudeikis are kinda the same person: At the show’s world premiere, Sudeikis wore a shirt with the names of three England footballers who were subjected to racist vitriol on social media, to show his support. And Uproxx entertainment writer Mike Ryan shared a story about Sudeikis from a few years ago that gives further credence to the Ted/Sudeikis theory. Love it.

This week’s trailers include a couple of comedies, and a Jason Momoa Netflix movie filmed in Pittsburgh whose title confuses me somewhat.

Sweet Girl

Jason Momoa stars as Ray Cooper, whose cancer-stricken wife dies after she’s unable to get a drug she needs. Why? Because the pharmaceutical company took it off the market to drive up its price. Ray’s out for revenge/justice, and his daughter Rachel (played by Isabel Merced, presumably the sweet girl of the title), is along for the quest. Sweet Girl’s trailer makes excellent use of Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle area, many bridges, and even our light rail line as dramatic backdrops for punching, stabbing, and throwing bad guys through windows. Sweet Girl comes to Netflix August 20th.

Reservation Dogs

This new half-hour comedy series from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo is about a gang of Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma whose criminal activities (they steal a chip delivery truck in the trailer), are part of their larger plan to raise money to get to California. Reservation Dogs has strong Indigenous representation at every level of production and if the trailer is any indication, it’s a wickedly funny show that pokes holes in stereotypes of Indigenous people. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor star in Reservation Dogs, which comes to FX on Hulu August 9th.

What We Do in the Shadows

Season three of this ridiculously funny show about goofy vampires is finally almost here, and we have this teaser that shows Nandor walking around ... in the sunlight!? He’s not going to burst into flames, don’t worry; he’s just wearing a VR headset. This is a good binge show and everyone has been telling you how funny it is, so try to find time to catch up before season three hits FX on September 2nd (and Hulu a day later).

TItans

We got a short teaser for season three of Titans last month, but we get a lot more in this first official trailer, including a look at Red Hood, Vincent Kartheiser’s Scarecrow, and Gotham, the setting for this season. Titans comes to HBO Max for its third season August 12th.

Flee

This animated documentary film doesn’t have a release date, but won the Sundance Jury Prize and is already generating Oscar buzz, says Zack Sharf at Indiewire. It tells the story of a man, Amin Nawabi, who was a child refugee from Afghanistan, and fled to Moscow with his family. The trailer is just fascinating, using pieces of an audio interview with Nawabi as the voiceover. Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are executive producers on Flee, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen.