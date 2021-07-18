Latest leaks indicate new iPhones may have always-on displays like Apple’s Watch

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the 2021 iPhone may have an always-on display similar to Apple’s Watch, and which Android phones have had for some time. Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter that the phones will have improved battery life, a smaller notch on the screen, better video recording, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a faster A15 chip.

It isn’t the first time a leak has suggested Apple is working on always-on screens for upcoming iPhones. Leaker Max Weinbach hinted earlier this year that Apple may use the same kind of low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels that its Watches have on future iPhones.

That’s in keeping with Bloomberg’s previous reporting that “at least one” of the four new iPhones will include an LTPO display. The technology dynamically adjusts Watches’ screen refresh rates to conserve battery life. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said earlier this year that the Pro iPhones coming this year would have LTPO displays and 120Hz refresh rates.

In addition to the possibility of always-on iPhone screens, Gurman reported that Apple will likely announce new MacBook Pros this fall, “between September and November at the latest.” The computers will begin production in the third quarter, he adds.