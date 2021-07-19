Android TV is swiping some of Google TV’s best features

Android TV is swiping some of the best content discovery tools from the Google TV platform, including a watchlist and more finely tuned recommendations.

Beginning this week, Android TV users will be able to add titles to a watchlist that will populate as a row in the Discover tab. To add movies and series to this section, users can either select “watchlist” from a title’s details page or long-press on a title from the Discover tab and select “add to watchlist.” Additionally, users will be able to add shows to this section from their other gadgets with Google search or by using the Google TV mobile app.

Google TV also features the ability to refine the kinds of titles that a user is recommended with a card-swiping tool. This feature is now making its way to Android TV, allowing users to decide whether they’d like to see titles more or less like the one being recommended. This tool can also be found in the Discover tab or in settings by selecting Device Preferences, Home Screen, and then Content Preferences.

Lastly, trailers will play automatically on detail pages if they’re available. If that’s not your thing, the feature can be turned off in settings by navigating to Device Preferences and then Home Screen under “Enable video previews.” The changes follow a previous update earlier this year to Android TV’s interface. Like these latest features, that one similarly made the Android TV experience feel more like the one you get with Google TV.

A spokesperson said users will begin to see these features appear on their Android TV interfaces starting this week.