WhatsApp will let you join group calls after they start

WhatsApp is rolling out a new joinable calls feature which will let you hop onto group calls after they’ve started, the Facebook-owned company announced Monday. The new feature means you’ll be able to join a call with your friends and family when you’re ready, kind of like what you can do with a group Zoom or Google Meet call right now. Given the massive popularity of WhatsApp, this could be a useful feature for many people who communicate over the messaging service.

You can get an idea of how the interface for hopping onto calls works in the image below — it looks like you’ll just need to tap a join button.

There’s also a new call info screen so that you can see who is currently on the call and who is invited but hasn’t joined yet. Joinable calls will still be end-to-end encrypted.

The new joinable calls feature starts rolling out on Monday.