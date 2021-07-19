Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards will be available in-store at Best Buy on July 20th

Nvidia’s elusive RTX 30-series graphics cards are almost never in stock (for their MSRP cost, at least), but they’ll be available to purchase fair-and-square tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20th, at some Best Buy locations around the US (per Polygon). Employees at these locations will begin giving out tickets to a select amount of people waiting in line at 7:30AM local time Tuesday morning, and getting one of these tickets will guarantee you the opportunity to purchase a GPU when each store opens up at 8:00AM local time.

Best Buy hasn’t shared which Nvidia RTX models will be available during this drop. Given that it shows the RTX 3080 Ti in its blog post, that could be an indication that you may have the opportunity to drop $1,199 on one of Nvidia’s most capable and pricey GPUs.

It’s also possible that the retailer will have a wider variety to suit more budgets in stock, perhaps with either the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, or the RTX 3080 mixed in. Regardless of what’s available for grabs, the stock is likely to dry up quickly at each location, so be early if you want to ensure that you get a ticket.

Check out the links just above for reviews of each of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards. It might be that you don’t need to spend as much as you thought if you’re gaming on a 1080p monitor. Conversely, if you’re playing on a 1440p or 4K gaming monitor, the reviews should give you a good idea of which card might be best suited to handle some of your favorite games.