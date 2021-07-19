Fortnite champ Bugha is getting his own in-game skin

Two years ago, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf became the first — and so far, only — Fortnite World Cup champion. Now he’s being immortalized in the game itself.

Read next: The Fortnite World Cup Finals were a victory for Epic Games

As part of its “icon series,” which most recently included LeBron James, Epic is adding a Bugha skin to Fortnite on July 20th. The skin comes with a handful of different outfits, including what Bugha was wearing when he lifted the World Cup trophy. Most importantly, that trophy — modeled after the iconic Fortnite battle bus — is available as back bling, complete with Bugha’s adorable pug poking its head out.

Bugha joins a growing list of real-world humans to be featured in the virtual battle royale, including Neymar, Travis Scott, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Due to the pandemic, that 2019 edition of the Fortnite World Cup remains the only one that has taken place. The tournament was canceled in 2020, and while developer Epic promised more tournaments this year, it also said that would not include a world championship.