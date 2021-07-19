Apple releases iOS 14.7 just as MagSafe Battery Pack appears on shelves

Apple has released iOS 14.7, an update which lets iPhone 12 owners fully utilize the MagSafe Battery Pack, HomePod users manage timers from their phone, and more (via 9to5Mac).

Arguably the update’s most exciting feature is one that adds support for new hardware: Apple’s recently announced MagSafe battery pack, which should soon be arriving at stores and doorsteps. At least one of the charging devices has already made its way to a customer’s hands, so Apple seems to be releasing the update in the nick of time.

The update also brings improvements to the HomePod timer experience, letting you manage timers from the Home app, rather than having to solely rely on your voice. Apple has also added a new Apple Card feature, which it announced in April: two Apple Card Family users can now merge their accounts to combine their credit limits, while keeping the lowest interest rate.

Some of the features included in 14.7 don’t seem to be available to those running the iOS 15 beta, and it doesn’t yet seem like there are enough MagSafe Battery Packs out in the wild to get a clear picture of how well they work with iOS 15.

Apple has also released WatchOS 7.6, which brings the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications to 30 more places, as well as tvOS 14.7. Currently, Apple’s security updates page says that the latest version of iPadOS is still 14.6, so iPad users may have to wait a bit longer for the update to roll out to their devices.