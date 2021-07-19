Snapchat will let you pose your Bitmoji on your profile in 3D

Snap is introducing the ability to pose your Bitmoji avatar on your Snapchat profile in 3D, the company announced on Monday. For your 3D Bitmoji, you’ll be able to pick from more than 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds, according to Snap.

You can get a look at some of the options available in the image at the top of this post and in the one below. It looks like there will be a lot of fun ways to pose your Bitmoji to represent you.

Snap says the feature is rolling out on Monday, but I haven’t been able to access it on Snapchat myself just yet.

Bitmoji avatars are very popular — Snap says that more than 200 million people use them daily — and this isn’t actually the first time they have gone 3D: Snap offers Snapchat lenses that project an animated and 3D version of your Bitmoji onto the world in augmented reality.