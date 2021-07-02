Peacock premier tiers will stream the 2021 Stanley Cup games

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will stream every remaining 2021 Stanley Cup Final match, just as the service’s parent company will stream the games on broadcast NBC.

The service announced this week that the matches would kick off with a stream of Game 3 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. The streaming coverage will cover up to five games and will be available through Peacock’s premium tiers, which cost $5 per month with ads or $10 per month to go ad-free.

The announcement marks a noticeable push by NBCUniversal to round out the sports programming on its marquee streaming service. In addition to coverage of Tour de France and Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, among other sporting events, the service is also the exclusive home of WWE Network events, including the forthcoming SummerSlam.

Peacock may be the scrappy little guy in the room, but it’s sure offering a lot more niche sports coverage than many of its contemporaries. Your move, Paramount Plus.