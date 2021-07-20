Dropbox adds new file conversion tools and faster camera backups

Dropbox is getting a slew of interface tweaks alongside new tools and features. One of the more useful inclusions is a new file conversion feature, which lets Dropbox users convert images between different formats like JPEG and PNG, and files into PDFs. Support for video conversion is coming soon. Dropbox is also adding new features to its password manager.

Automatic camera backups from mobile, which will now be available to users on Dropbox’s free tier, are also seeing some improvements. Dropbox says uploads should now be faster and more reliable, and on iOS there’s now an option to specify exactly which folders should be automatically backed up (the feature is coming to Android later this year). There’s also the option to have photos automatically deleted after they’re backed up to save space.

The service’s password manager, which it made available to free account holders in April, is being updated to store credit and debit card details while a password sharing feature announced in March is now rolling out. Dropbox’s password manager is available to both its free and paid account holders, but free accounts are limited to storing a maximum of 50 passwords.

Finally, on the web Dropbox is updating its side navigation interface, making it easier to organize files through dragging and dropping. The details pane is also being overhauled to offer more details on your files at a glance. Desktop users are also getting a simplified interface from their system tray, with “streamlined access to content, search, file activity, and sync progress.”