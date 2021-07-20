Apple Arcade is getting a musical take on Tetris

Apple Arcade’s recent expansion means that the subscription service is now home to plenty of classic games — and things don’t get much more classic than Tetris. Today, Apple announced that Tetris Beat, which mashes up the classic block-dropping puzzler with a rhythm game featuring music from the likes of Alison Wonderland, is coming to Arcade “soon.”

There’s no word on a specific release date, but Beat features 18 exclusive songs, split-screen support if you’re on an Apple TV, and spatial audio for those listening with AirPods. It looks to be yet another inventive take on the game, following the likes of the battle royale Tetris 99 and Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s meditative Tetris Effect.

The news is also part of a solid run for Apple Arcade. Last week saw the debut of Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, while this Friday will include a huge Tokyo expansion for Skate City, along with mobile classics Jetpack Joyride and Neko Atsume. Also listed as coming soon is the Pokémon-like Monster Hunter Stories (which coincidentally just received a sequel).