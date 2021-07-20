Windows 11’s latest preview introduces first Teams integration

When Microsoft announced Windows 11 in June, it revealed that Microsoft Teams would be integrated directly into the operating system and that you’d be able to connect with other people via a new Chat window. The first preview for the new operating system didn’t have that new functionality, but Microsoft is starting to roll it out in a limited way starting Tuesday with the newest Windows 11 preview for Windows Insiders.

The rollout of all of the promised features will happen over time, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc said in a blog post. “In this first stage, you’ll be able to sign in, add contacts, and connect via individual and group chats,” he said. “Over the coming weeks, we will enable audio and video calling, meetings, screen sharing and other capabilities.” He also noted that Chat will roll out first to a “subset” of Insiders. To get started, click the Chat icon on the taskbar and sign in with your Microsoft account.

Windows 11 brings a whole new design, a centered Start menu, the ability to run Android apps, and more. The company has hinted at an October release date.