Google is bundling three months of HBO Max with the Chromecast for $64.99

Google has started selling a new bundle that gives you some premium entertainment to go along with the company’s Chromecast streaming gadget. For $64.99, you’ll get both the Chromecast with Google TV and three months of HBO Max. The device usually retails for $49.99, and HBO Max’s ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month, so you’re basically getting two months of the service for free.

As usual with this sort of thing, the deal is only available for new subscribers of HBO Max; existing customers are out of luck. Google is offering the bundle beginning today, and it’ll be available for the rest of the year. The company is limiting each customer / Google account to three devices, but it’s not like you can stack the HBO Max offer, so there’s not much reason to buy more than one.

Google also continues to offer a Chromecast and Netflix bundle for $84.99. That combo includes six months of Netflix’s standard two-screen streaming plan. Oddly, it seems like the HBO Max deal is only available with the white Chromecast, but the Netflix bundle can be had with the pink and blue colors as well.

The 2020 Chromecast remains our favorite overall streaming device, thanks to Google TV’s excellent recommendations and robust app support. And the company continues to refine that experience; after adding kids profiles a few months ago, this week, Google added the option to manually clear content from the “continue watching” row, which can sometimes keep displaying shows and movies you’ve already finished.