Space billionaires get skewered in the first promo for Jon Stewart’s Apple TV show

It stars Jason Alexander as Jeff Bezos

Jason Alexander as Jeff Bezos.
Image: Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart shared a video promoting his upcoming Apple TV Plus show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, and it’s an odd one: the three-minute and ten-second clip shared on Twitter is a comedy skit roasting the recent billionaire space race, starring Jason Alexander as Jeff Bezos and a mop as Richard Branson. There are also a lot of dick jokes.

Here’s the clip, if you’re curious:

It’s unclear exactly how this might relate to the show itself, which is set to debut in September. Apple announced in April that the show would be “a multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series” and each season will have a “companion podcast” released alongside it — it didn’t mention anything about comedy sketches lampooning space billionaires. It’s also still unclear how many episodes will be included in a season or how many seasons the show will have.

I have to say that this is pretty hilarious, though:

Apple first revealed that the show was in the works in October. Stewart’s iconic show The Daily Show with Jon Stewart ended in 2015.

