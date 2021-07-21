 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ghost of Tsushima’s dark new expansion has fuzzy cats to pet

And deer and monkeys

By Jay Peters
GOTY.
Image: Sucker Punch

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will let you pet even more animals than you could in the original version of the game, developer Sucker Punch revealed Wednesday. When Ghost of Tsushima first launched, you could only pet foxes, and a few months after release, Sucker Punch added the ability to pet dogs, but in the new Iki Island expansion that’s part of Director’s Cut, we now know that you’ll be able to pet cats, deer, and monkeys.

All the animals look absolutely adorable and very deserving of pets. Here’s one of the cats:

And here’s a deer and a monkey:

The very good animals weren’t the only things announced about Director’s Cut on Wednesday: Sucker Punch also released a trailer showing some of the story players will experience in the Iki Island expansion. While the story seems grim, Sucker Punch’s Patrick Downs describes it as “a story of healing” in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is set to release on August 20th for PS4 and PS5.

