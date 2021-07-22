Battlefield 2042 players can build and share custom modes with Battlefield Portal

EA has announced a new feature coming to Battlefield 2042. Called Battlefield Portal, it’s a customizable creative mode that will let players create and share their own unique battles and multiplayer scenarios that combine weapons, maps, and vehicles from across the franchise.

Portal goes beyond the custom multiplayer mode settings that are typical for an online shooter, though, by allowing players to mix and match elements not just from Battlefield 2042, but from earlier titles in the series like Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.

Players will also be able to incorporate weapons, gadgets, and vehicles from across the various historical eras, alongside classic factions pulled from the previous games. Portal will incorporate the various multiplayer classes from those earlier titles, meaning that you’ll be able to play as Battlefield 3’s Recon role just like you did in 2011. And of course, Battlefield 2042’s new additions to the franchise will be available to work with, too.

For example, players will be able to create battles pitting teams of soldiers pulled from Battlefield 1942 against the futuristic military of Battlefield 2042, or a vehicle match between classic WW2 planes and modern attack helicopters.

And in addition to offering Battlefield 2042’s new complement of maps to play with, Portals will also offer six classic maps: Battlefield 1942’s Battle Of The Bulge and El Alamein maps, Battlefield: Bad Company 2’s Arica Harbor and Valparaiso maps, and Battlefield 3’s Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals maps.

Dice says that it’ll also be adding any new content it adds to the main Battlefield 2042 to Portal, so there will be plenty of new toys to play with in the custom mode as additional weapons, vehicles, and classes are added over time.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X / S, and PlayStation 5.