PS5 owners can get six months of Apple TV Plus for no charge

Apple and Sony have teamed up to offer PS5 owners a great promotion on the Apple TV Plus streaming service. New and existing subscribers can get six months of service for no charge by simply opening the Apple TV Plus app on PS5 (and signing in with your Apple ID, if you aren’t a current user). After six months, you’ll be charged the normal rate of $4.99 per month to continue with the service.

The timing of this promotion is no coincidence. Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus’ runaway hit show starring Jason Sudeikis, is beginning its second season Friday, July 23rd. There are other things to look forward to with this subscription, like catching up on two fantastic seasons of Mythic Quest and getting ready for a promising-looking adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation. The Problem with Jon Stewart is launching in September.

If you have a PS5, this is a no-brainer. Tab over to the “Media” section on the main PS5 homescreen and download Apple TV Plus from there. The offer begins today and lasts through a year from now, giving you until July 22nd, 2022 to activate your six-month trial. You can see more details, terms, and eligible countries right here at the PlayStation website.

Don’t have a PS5 yet? We know they’re still tough to find, but stay tuned for upcoming opportunities. Restocks will likely become more plentiful as we near the holiday season.