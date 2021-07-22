 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Motorola’s G100 midrange battery champ is now available in the US

It comes with a 5,000mAh cell and a $599 MSRP

By Allison Johnson

The Moto G100 offers respectable midrange specs like 5G and a Snapdragon 870 processor.
Motorola is now selling the Moto G100 in the US, after introducing it earlier this year for Latin American and European markets. It comes with midrange specs like a big 5,000mAh battery, 5G, and a 90Hz screen for a $599 MSRP. From now until August 5th, Motorola is offering a $100 discount off the full retail price.

There are two important footnotes on the G100’s US carrier compatibility: it’s a GSM-only phone, so will work on AT&T and T-Mobile but not Verizon, and its 5G connectivity is only compatible with T-Mobile’s 5G network. Outside of that, it appears to be a respectable midrange device, if priced a little on the high end. It uses a Snapdragon 870 processor with 8GB of RAM, sub-6GHz 5G, and a 6.7-inch 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Motorola’s US phone releases this year have been concentrated around the $200-400 range, making G100 one of the pricier devices the company has introduced stateside recently. While a big battery, faster-refreshing screen, and a higher-tier processor feel fitting of its $599 price tag, its lack of IP-rating and broad carrier / 5G support could set it back against similarly priced peers like the Samsung A52 5G or the Pixel 4A 5G (if you can still find one).

