Nomad could not resist draping the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack in leather

Frankly, now that we’ve seen a leather case for your MagSafe charging puck, it’s all uphill from here. At least Apple’s new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack is something you’ll actually be carrying around and touching on a regular basis, where leather might make it nicer to hold. Perhaps you already have a matching leather case for your iPhone, too? It looks like a nice combo in photos. If you agree, Nomad is currently taking preorders for $30 each, shipping this November.

(I blame Apple for only releasing the battery in white.)

Just know it’s not clear from the company’s images and description whether this leather flap will actually have a hole for the battery’s charging port. And while microsuction tape is much better (reusable, no sticky residue) compared to your traditional Scotch, you should probably know tape is what’s keeping this piece of leather on.

I think I’ll wait and see how strong the MagSafe Battery Pack’s magnets are, period, before I put any more leather on a phone. Stay tuned: Dieter’s currently working on that review.