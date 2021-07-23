The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony was filled with some of gaming’s greatest tunes

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off this morning, and tunes from classic video games played as all of the athletes from participating countries were welcomed into a crowd-free arena. There was plenty of representation on the RPG front, with well-known songs from franchises including Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Phantasy Star, and more. Perhaps more surprising were some of the deeper cuts from Chrono Trigger, Monster Hunter, Ace Combat, Nier, and others.

Our pals at Polygon have the full list of songs:

Dragon Quest “Overture: Roto’s Theme”

Final Fantasy “Victory Fanfare”

Tales of series “Sorey’s Theme - The Shepherd”

Monster Hunter series “Proof of a Hero”

Kingdom Hearts “Olympus Coliseum”

Chrono Trigger “Frog’s Theme”

Ace Combat “First Flight”

Tales of series “Pomp and Majesty”

Monster Hunter “Wind of Departure”

Chrono Trigger “Robo’s Theme”

Sonic the Hedgehog “Star Light Zone”

Pro Evolution Soccer “eFootball Walk-on Theme”

Final Fantasy “Main Theme”

Phantasy Star Universe “Guardians”

Kingdom Hearts “Hero’s Fanfare”

Gradius “01 Act I-1”

Nier “Song of the Ancients”

SaGa series “The Minstrel’s Refrain: SaGa Series Medley 2016”

Soulcalibur “The Brave New Stage of History”

Naturally, you might want to hear some of these clips from the ceremony. You’ll need to run through some steps to watch them at home (which includes some free options) to see the ceremony uninterrupted. Though, there are some clips on Twitter that feature a few highlights from the ceremony.

