Leaked Surface Duo 2 photos reveal new triple camera system

Microsoft is readying a Surface Duo 2 for release later this year. Leaked images have revealed the dual-screen device will include a new triple camera system. The leaked images first appeared in a YouTube video last month, and Windows Central claims they’re legitimate. Microsoft is expected to launch its Surface Duo 2 device in September or October.

The camera system on the Surface Duo 2 appears to be the main significant hardware change on this device. It’s rumored to include a telephoto, ultrawide angle, and standard lens. The leaked photos show a bump at the rear of the device, just like many existing flagship Android phones. It also appears that Microsoft has moved its fingerprint reader into the power button on the Duo 2 and centered the USB-C port on the right-hand side.

The Surface Duo 2 is expected to have relatively minor design tweaks overall, with most of the significant changes appearing in the camera system and internal specs. Rumors suggest the Surface Duo 2 will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and an NFC chip for contactless payments. Microsoft may even slightly increase the size of each display on the Surface Duo 2, with slightly thinner bezels and options for both black and white color variants.

Microsoft appears to be sticking with separate screens on the Surface Duo 2, instead of opting for a truly foldable screen like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. That means all eyes will be on how well Microsoft improves the software side of the Surface Duo 2. The original device has had a variety of software updates, but Android 11 still hasn’t appeared yet. That’s left the Surface Duo as a buggy device, with regular issues with multitasking and gestures, a screen turning off during book mode, and lockups using the fingerprint reader.