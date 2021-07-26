Nearly a thousand Activision Blizzard employees slam its response to harassment suit

Hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees have signed a letter (published by Bloomberg, Polygon, and Kotaku) that rebukes the company’s response to California’s allegations that Activision Blizzard has a discriminatory work culture and issues with sexual harassment. The company’s response to the lawsuit, which paints an extremely upsetting picture of its culture and how women are treated there, has largely been to deny the allegations.

In their letter, which can be read below, the employees say that response “creates a company atmosphere that disbelieves victims,” and they call for “immediate corrections” from the company’s top leaders.

The letter was written in response to both public and internal statements made by Activision Blizzard and its executives in response to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit against the company. Part of the company’s public response to the lawsuit was to call the state’s suit “irresponsible behavior from unaccountable State bureaucrats that are driving many of the State’s best businesses out of California.” The employees’ letter also calls on executive Fran Townsend to step down from her role as sponsor for the company’s women’s network after she sent an email that claimed the lawsuit painted an “untrue picture” of the company’s culture and called it “meritless.”

Polygon reports that the letter has gotten over 800 signatures, with Bloomberg putting the number at “nearly 1,000.” Activision Blizzard reported that it had around 9,500 employees in December 2020, so either of those estimates would likely put the count north of 8 percent of the company. Activision Blizzard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter can be read in full below: