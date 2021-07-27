Google TV for Android gets new discovery features and more streaming services

The Android app for Google TV is getting new discovery features and support for a handful of entertainment, news, and live TV apps not previously available, including YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Google TV’s Android app will borrow some of the discovery tools from Google TV on the Chromecast, including more rows of personalized recommendations as well as the “watched” tool already available on the TV experience. To help improve recommendations, users can now head to the details page of a title and select “watched” if they’ve already seen a series or movie that the platform recommends to them.

Additionally, the Android app will now display Rotten Tomatoes scores on show and movie posters, another useful feature carried over from the Chromecast with Google TV experience. Posters themselves are also getting an update in the app with a new 16:9 widescreen revamped look.

Lastly, the update will bring added support for a number of streaming services to Google TV for Android. Discovery Plus, Viki, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, and Boomerang will all head to the mobile app with the update, as will additional live TV apps including YouTube TV, Philo, and FuboTV. Apps can be controlled from the Manage Services menu in account settings.

While minor changes, the updates to the app should help with discovery and content recommendation within the Android mobile experience. “Watched,” in particular, is a useful tool for weeding out stuff you’ve already seen in your recommendations. And additional support for live TV apps should please cord-cutters who prefer to stream on the go.