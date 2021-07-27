Spotify adds What’s New feed for all the music and podcasts you follow

What’s New is a new section in the Spotify app that collects together new music and content from musicians and podcasts you follow on the platform. The feed, which is rolling out globally over the coming weeks on iOS and Android, will be accessible via a new bell icon on the top right of the app’s home screen. A blue dot will show when there’s new content in the feed, and artists and podcasts can be added by tapping the “Follow” button on their respective pages.

“What’s New makes it easier than ever to catch all the latest songs and episodes from the creators you follow,” Spotify’s announcement says. “Plus, it’s even updated in real time, so you know you’ll get to listen to new content just as it’s released.”

Although the new feature works with music releases, the feed is likely to be most helpful for keeping up to date with podcasts. Despite Spotify’s big push into podcasts, its history as a music-focused service has meant that its apps aren’t particularly well suited for listening to episodic content. Dedicated podcasting apps, meanwhile, are designed around chronological feeds, making it easy to see when new episodes are available. Hopefully, What’s New will bring some of these benefits to Spotify.