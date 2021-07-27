Master & Dynamic’s MW08 Sport earbuds have wireless charging and a Kevlar case

Master & Dynamic has announced the latest addition to its distinctive lineup of true wireless earbuds. The new MW08 Sport noise-canceling earbuds are available today for $349, a $50 price increase over the standard MW08 buds released earlier this year. The extra money gets you three main benefits: wireless charging, a redesigned case with a Kevlar finish, and the addition of foam ear tips in the box. They come in black, white, blue, or green.

Despite “sport” being tacked on to their name, these earbuds still closely resemble the MW08 in design — though Master & Dynamic says it’s using sapphire glass this time instead of the ceramic from the regular MW08s. If you’ve ever wanted earbuds that are essentially scratch-proof, here you go. The company claims they’re also shatter-resistant and ready for your most intense workouts.

The buds are rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance, which matches the MW08s. Instead of coming with the same shiny, instantly smudgy stainless steel case as Master & Dynamic’s previous earbuds, these include a redesigned case made from woven Kevlar fiber. Even the case can handle some of your sweat, thanks to an IPX4 rating.

The rest of the tech specs (and sound quality) remain unchanged from the MW08; you get 10 hours of continuous listening with ANC enabled or 12 with it off. The charging case nets you an additional 30 hours. Master & Dynamic includes two modes each for noise cancellation and ambient sound. The star of the show remains the 11mm Beryllium acoustic drivers, and like the MW08s, these earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 and external antennas for optimal wireless performance and reliability.

Aside from the normal silicone ear tips, Master & Dynamic is also bundling in two sizes of memory foam tips. The company says these are ideal for workouts, but I often stick to them full-time if I can’t get a perfect seal with any of the included silicone options.

Since its latest earbuds are now capable of wireless charging — another benefit of switching away from the metal case — Master & Dynamic is also releasing a very nice charging pad for $69 in either gray or black; it tops out at 10 watts of power for your devices.