Microsoft reports weaker Surface and Windows revenue amid global chip shortage

Microsoft posted the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2021 financial results today, reporting revenue of $46.2 billion and a net income of $16.5 billion. Revenue is up 21 percent, and net income has increased by 47 percent. While cloud and Office services have boosted Microsoft’s revenues, it’s clear that the global chip shortage is taking its toll.

With the PC market experiencing its first big growth in 10 years earlier this year, there were some signs recently that laptop and PC sales could be starting to slow again amid a global chip shortage. Microsoft’s Windows results this quarter reflect that.

Windows OEM revenue has declined by three percent, in what Microsoft blames on “supply chain constraints. Windows non-pro OEM revenue also declined four percent, with Windows OEM Pro revenue also down, by 2 percent.

Microsoft is now planning to boost the PC market with the introduction of Windows 11, which is expected to ship on new devices in October. Windows 11 is a visual overhaul to the operating system, with a new Start menu, updated design, and an overall simplification of Windows.

This recent quarter is also the first time we’ve seen the new Surface Laptop 4 combined with sales of the Surface Pro 7 Plus affect overall Surface revenue at Microsoft. Surface revenue has decreased by 20 percent this quarter, “driven by supply constraints” and a strong quarter of Surface sales in the year prior.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are now on their third quarter of sales, after helping grow hardware revenue in recent months. Hardware revenue is up again, as expected, by 172 percent. Microsoft’s overall gaming revenue is up by 11 percent, but Xbox content and services revenue has declined by four percent. Microsoft mentions growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles offsetting declines from third-party title revenue during a strong quarter in the year prior.

Microsoft has not disclosed new Game Pass subscriber numbers, after the company revealed it had 18 million subscribers back in January. Microsoft had been regularly revealing Xbox Game Pass numbers over the past year, but it has now gone two quarters without any updates.

