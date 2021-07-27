Twitter is testing notices that tell you if your account is suspended or locked

Twitter is testing new notices that tell you if your account has been suspended or locked and has been put in read-only mode for violating Twitter’s rules. The notices, announced Tuesday, will show up as a banner at the top of your feed. They are in testing across a small percentage of Twitter users on iOS, Android, and the web, a Twitter spokesperson tells The Verge.

The company is testing this feature after getting feedback from users that they realized they were suspended or locked and in read-only mode only after trying to tweet or follow new accounts, the Twitter spokesperson says.

Knowing where your account stands is important. We’re testing a new way of letting you know — right when you log in.



If your account is locked or suspended, some of you will start seeing a banner making that clear. pic.twitter.com/fOP53keghz — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 27, 2021

The new notices spell out your status and provide some additional guidance for those who are locked or suspended. If you’ve been permanently suspended, you can submit an appeal, according to one notice, and if your account has been locked, that notice says most accounts get full access back in a week.