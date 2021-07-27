Read Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick’s letter addressing the harassment allegations

The evening before a proposed employee walkout at Activision Blizzard, one that at least part of the company is now actively encouraging by providing paid time off, company CEO Bobby Kotick has issued a letter to all employees — and investors, and the public — who are watching the company struggle with allegations of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

At last count, nearly one-third of the company’s employees signed an open letter condemning Activision Blizzard’s initial response to those allegations, and Kotick’s letter addresses that head-on: “Our initial responses to the issues we face together, and to your concerns, were, quite frankly, tone deaf,” he writes.

Kotick says a law firm, WilmerHale, will immediately review the company’s policies “to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace,” that Activision Blizzard “will continue to investigate each and every claim and will not hesitate to take decisive action,” that it will fire anyone “found to have impeded the integrity of our processes for evaluating claims,” and that it will ensure hiring managers are considering diverse slates of candidates for open jobs.

Also, the company plans to change its games. “We have heard the input from employee and player communities that some of our in-game content is inappropriate. We are removing that content,” writes Kotick. Blizzard announced earlier today that World of Warcraft would remove “references that are not appropriate for our world,” without specifying any particular ones.

The whole situation strongly reminds of Ubisoft, whose CEO Yves Guillemot also announced the company would be cleaning house after an insufficient response to the initial allegations of sexual misconduct.

You can read the full letter below: