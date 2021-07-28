The Atmos-ready Sonos Arc sees a rare discount at Wellbots

Sonos products are an easy sell, at least when the price is right. Like most products in the Sonos lineup, the Sonos Arc features a clean design and excellent sound quality, the latter of which is evident while listening to everything from Dolby Atmos movies to the lush sounds of The National’s most recent album, I Am Easy to Find. What’s more, the all-in-one soundbar includes built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2. Granted, you’ll need a recent TV that supports Atmos over HDMI ARC to truly unlock the Arc’s potential, but if you have one, it’s a great way to future-proof your home theater setup. Normally $800 and rarely discounted, the white iteration of the Sonos Arc is currently on sale at Wellbots for $50 off with promo code DADMUSIC. Read our review.

Sonos Arc $750

$800

7% off With Dolby Atmos support and plenty of features, the Sonos Arc is a forward-thinking soundbar that can trounce any TV — and many dedicated speakers — when it comes to sound quality. Right now, Wellbots is offering $50 off the Arc with promo code DADMUSIC. $750 at Wellbots

Related Sonos CEO discusses the Arc and customer backlash over leaving old products behind

As far as tablets go, Apple’s iPad lineup doesn’t really have much in the way of competition. Yes, there are competent Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and Amazon makes the Fire HD 10 and a wealth of other entry-level slates, but none of them feel particularly premium. Apple’s iPad Air does, however, and it’s not just because of the bevy of attractive colors. The fourth-gen model supports USB-C and the Apple Pencil 2. It also comes with a terrific 1080p display and a quick A14 Bionic processor, which should be more than enough power for most users. It’s not going to outperform, say, the M1-equipped iPad Pro, but it also doesn’t need to. Right now, the 64GB, 2020 iPad Air is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $500, matching its all-time low. Read our review.

If you’re looking to stock up on a few items before the school year, eBay is currently having a sale on all things refurbished. For a limited time, you can save on headphones, laptops, and a host of notable tech, including Acer’s impressive Nitro XV272U. The 27-inch, QHD gaming monitor — which we’ve highlighted before — features an IPS display and 1440p resolution, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, a technology that steadies gameplay and helps prevent tearing. It also comes with a 1ms response time and a range of ports, including four USB Type-A 3.0 ports, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort.

The Nitro XV272U is currently available from Acer (via eBay) for $250, and, like every item featured in eBay’s ongoing sale, the monitor comes with a 30-day return policy and a two-year warranty, something you often don’t get with refurbished products.

Acer Nitro 27-inch XV272U gaming monitor $250

$500

51% off Acer’s 27-inch gaming monitor features an IPS screen and 1440p resolution. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, along with AMD FreeSync support. In terms of ports, it features a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and four USB passthrough ports. $250 at eBay

$250 at Target

Other deals of note