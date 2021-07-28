The Atmos-ready Sonos Arc sees a rare discount at Wellbots

Sonos products are an easy sell, at least when the price is right. Like most products in the Sonos lineup, the Sonos Arc features a clean design and excellent sound quality, the latter of which is evident while listening to everything from Dolby Atmos movies to the lush sounds of The National’s most recent album, I Am Easy to Find. What’s more, the all-in-one soundbar includes built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2. Granted, you’ll need a recent TV that supports Atmos over HDMI ARC to truly unlock the Arc’s potential, but if you have one, it’s a great way to future-proof your home theater setup. Normally $800 and rarely discounted, the white iteration of the Sonos Arc is currently on sale at Wellbots for $50 off with promo code DADMUSIC. Read our review.
As far as tablets go, Apple’s iPad lineup doesn’t really have much in the way of competition. Yes, there are competent Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and Amazon makes the Fire HD 10 and a wealth of other entry-level slates, but none of them feel particularly premium. Apple’s iPad Air does, however, and it’s not just because of the bevy of attractive colors. The fourth-gen model supports USB-C and the Apple Pencil 2. It also comes with a terrific 1080p display and a quick A14 Bionic processor, which should be more than enough power for most users. It’s not going to outperform, say, the M1-equipped iPad Pro, but it also doesn’t need to. Right now, the 64GB, 2020 iPad Air is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $500, matching its all-time low. Read our review.
If you’re looking to stock up on a few items before the school year, eBay is currently having a sale on all things refurbished. For a limited time, you can save on headphones, laptops, and a host of notable tech, including Acer’s impressive Nitro XV272U. The 27-inch, QHD gaming monitor — which we’ve highlighted before — features an IPS display and 1440p resolution, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, a technology that steadies gameplay and helps prevent tearing. It also comes with a 1ms response time and a range of ports, including four USB Type-A 3.0 ports, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort.
The Nitro XV272U is currently available from Acer (via eBay) for $250, and, like every item featured in eBay’s ongoing sale, the monitor comes with a 30-day return policy and a two-year warranty, something you often don’t get with refurbished products.
Other deals of note
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are $80 at Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve seen on the noise-canceling earbuds since Amazon Prime Day. Read our review.
- Roku’s Streambar is $100 at Amazon and Target, matching its best-ever price.
- The 2020 version of Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage is just $430 at Best Buy, $200 off its regular price. Read our review.
- TP-Link’s RE220 Wi-Fi extender is $20 at Amazon, nearly matching its best price to date.
- Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is $30 at Woot, $10 off the normal retail price.
- Samsung’s 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED is $300 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,500 for a limited time.
- Anker’s PowerPort III charger is $13 at Amazon, the steepest discount we’ve seen on the popular fast charger.
- A three-pack of Google Nest Mini is $64 at eBay via BuyDig’s digital storefront, one of the better bundles we’ve seen for those looking to outfit their home with Google's entry-level smart speaker. Read our review.