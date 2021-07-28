The Oppo Watch 2 launches in China with a promise of 16 days of battery life

The Oppo Watch 2 has launched in China, featuring the same Apple Watch-style design as the original Oppo Watch but with improved internal hardware. That includes Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 4100 platform and a promise of up to 16 days of battery life from a single charge while using a low-power mode (via 9to5Google).

As was the case for the Chinese model of the original Oppo Watch, the Oppo Watch 2 runs Oppo’s Android-based ColorOS, not Google’s WearOS. Last year’s model was eventually released outside of China with WearOS and access to the Google Play Store, but Oppo has yet to announce any plans for a broader release at this time. It’s also possible that the company is waiting for Google and Samsung’s upcoming WearOS 3.0 collaboration to arrive later on, seeing as it seems like it’ll be difficult to update already released products to the new operating system.

The Oppo Watch 2 will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes, featuring a curved OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 326ppi. Both models will also feature an optional eSIM, in addition to heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen monitoring. And the smaller 42mm size will also offer a Bluetooth-only mode, for those who don’t want or need LTE.

But the most impressive spec on the upcoming smartwatch appears to be the 16-day battery life, although it comes with the caveat of requiring Oppo’s Power Saver mode. In regular use, the Watch 2 can last up to four days on a single charge.

Preorders for the Oppo Watch 2 are already available in China, with shipping set for August 6th. Pricing starts at ¥1,300 (approximately $200) for the entry-level 42mm Bluetooth model, ¥1,500 (approximately $231) for the LTE-enabled 42mm model, and ¥2,000 (approximately $308) for the 46mm model.