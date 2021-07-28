Sony has sold 10 million PS5 consoles

Sony has now sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles. That’s up more than 2 million sales from the 7.8 million Sony previously revealed in April, and it means the PS5 continues to outpace sales of the PS4, making it the fastest-selling console in Sony’s history.

The PS5 may be selling well, but supply is constrained and it’s still difficult to purchase a console right now thanks to a global chip shortage. “While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” says Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Sony has also shared some milestones around PS5 launch titles today. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies since its launch in November, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart selling more than 1.1 million copies since its launch last month. Returnal has also sold more than 560,000 copies since its April launch.

While Sony continues to share console hardware figures, Microsoft stopped sharing Xbox sales numbers in the Xbox One era. “We’re all in on games,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the company’s earnings call yesterday. “The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation.”

Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners, shared estimates on Twitter that the Xbox Series X / S “total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021.” That’s up from previous estimates of 5.7 million for Xbox One, and 5 million for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe.

Update, July 28th 9:35AM ET: Article updated with Xbox Series X / S sales estimates.