Disney Plus’ Hawkeye show gets a November 24th release date

Marvel’s Hawkeye spinoff show is officially debuting on Disney Plus on November 24th, the company announced today. The announcement comes with the first official image from the show, that sees Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton iteration of the archer superhero alongside the newly introduced Kate Bishop version of the character, played by Hailee Steinfeld in the upcoming show.

#Hawkeye never misses so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Hawkeye joins WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and the recently concluded Loki as the next live-action continuation of Marvel’s sprawling superhero franchise. The show will also pick up on plot threads from Black Widow, as teased in the movie’s post-credit sequence.

Fans will have some other Marvel content to keep them busy until Hawkeye’s November debut. The animated What If...?, featuring alternative takes on the existing Marvel movie heroes and stories, will arrive on Disney Plus on August 11th and run for 10 weeks through October 13th. Marvel Studios has also yet to announce a release date for Ms. Marvel, which will introduce the popular teenage superhero Kamala Khan to the MCU at some point in “late 2021.”

That’s in addition to Marvel’s theatrical releases for the rest of the year, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3rd, Eternals on November 5th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th.