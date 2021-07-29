Hulu’s live TV service gets NFL Network and RedZone ahead of 2021 season

Hulu is adding two big channels for football coverage to its live TV service. The NFL Network will be included in Hulu’s live TV package beginning today at no extra cost, while NFL RedZone will now be offered as part of a new sports add-on. The add-on includes a half-dozen channels, but subscribers will have to pony up for access.

The NFL Network joins the more than 75 live TV channels already available as part of Hulu’s live TV package, which starts at $65 per month. The channel includes studio coverage, original series, live NFL season games, as well as NFL preseason games.

The NFL says broadening distribution is among its “top priorities”

Hulu’s new sports add-on package can expand those channels with NFL RedZone in addition to MAVTV Motorsports Network, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG2. The add-on sports programming costs an extra $10 per month on top of what you’re already paying for Hulu’s live TV service.

For context, YouTube TV has a similar sports package that costs $11 per month. Sling TV and FuboTV both charge an additional $11 per month for access to RedZone as well, though included channels in their respective add-on sports packages vary.

One of the National Football League’s “top priorities” is “broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content,” Hans Schroeder, EVP and COO of NFL Media, said in a statement, “and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers.”

The addition of NFL RedZone to Hulu was initially announced in April. Previously, Hulu subscribers who wanted more sports channels could subscribe to ESPN Plus and access its content directly through the Hulu app. But Hulu lacked a formal sports add-on; its add-ons before the update were limited to entertainment, Spanish-language content, various premium channels like Starz or HBO, and features like unlimited screens and enhanced DVR.

Hulu also offers sports coverage through channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, Fox’s FS1 and FS2 channels, CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports Network, the Olympic Channel, and more in its base package.