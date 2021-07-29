Jodie Whittaker’s run on Doctor Who will end in 2022

The Thirteenth Doctor is set to step away. Today, the BBC announced that Jodie Whittaker, who took over as the first female lead in Doctor Who in 2017, will end her run on the show in 2022. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be leaving.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker said in a statement. “And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

“My heart is so full of love for this show.”

That said, there’s still plenty of Whittaker-led Doctor Who in store between now and then. At SDCC, it was revealed that the show’s delayed Series 13 would tell a single story; it’s expected to debut later this year, though there’s no specific date yet. In addition to that, there are two specials planned for 2022, and the BBC said today that the broadcaster “has now asked for an additional final feature length adventure for the Thirteenth Doctor, to form a trio of specials for 2022, before the Doctor regenerates once more.”

Now comes one of the most exciting parts of being a Doctor Who fan: speculating who will take over next.