Fortnite teases concert series with ‘record-breaking superstar’

The next big Fortnite concert is happening very soon — but who will be performing remains a mystery. Developer Epic announced an event called the Rift Tour, which will take place from August 6th to the 8th, with a series of events across different time zones. It’s described as “a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide.” Epic previously teased an alien-themed event happening on August 6th with an in-game countdown.

Who that superstar is remains to be seen. Recent rumors suggest that Ariana Grande could be the next performer to take Fortnite’s virtual stage. She would join the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello, whose Fortnite performances have been some of the most popular in-game events to date. Epic says that “we’ll be sharing more big news on the Rift Tour” on August 2nd.

In the meantime, starting today there are a series of in-game challenges — one of which involves visiting a “party UFO” — where players can unlock concert-related freebies.