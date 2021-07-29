The NBA and iHeartMedia are planning to make a whole lot of podcasts together

The NBA and iHeartMedia, which owns iHeartRadio, will be launching more than 20 new co-produced podcasts as part of a multiyear partnership, the two companies announced. The first show is scheduled to debut in the fall.

“The new shows will be produced using a wide variety of content from the NBA archives to tell the backstories of some of the greatest moments in sports history, along with a mix of the latest league news, player commentary, insider analysis, and much more,” according to a press release.

The lineup could include daily shows as well as limited series, and it may pull from the NBA’s archives of content, according to Bloomberg. “We’ve been looking for the right partner to help bring our archives to life,” David Denenberg, the NBA’s SVP of national and local network partnerships, said to Bloomberg. “We have tons of audio footage that’s never seen the light of day.”

More details will be revealed “at a later date,” the companies said in the press release.

The partnership between the two companies marks another push from a big sports organization into sports podcasts. ESPN and Netflix teamed up with Spotify last year on podcasts for The Last Dance, the docuseries about Michael Jordan. And it’s not just traditional sports that are getting the podcast treatment — Spotify and Riot Games, developer of the hugely popular game League of Legends, announced a multiyear partnership in August.